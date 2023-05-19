TERANG Mortlake coach Ben Kenna wants his top-placed side to harness its momentum after stunning premiership favourite South Warrnambool on Saturday.
The Bloods remain the only undefeated team in the Hampden league after six rounds following their inspired 8.10 (58) to 6.8 (44) win over the Roosters.
A fast-start - it kicked the first four goals of a match played in muddy, heavy conditions - proved vital as their strong supporter base basked in its newfound success.
The clubrooms were packed post game as Kenna delivered a trademark measured address, telling the players to "keep your feet on the ground".
"I have been around footy long enough to not get too carried away," he told The Standard.
"We have Warrnambool next week at the Reid (Oval) and that will be a different test.
"The Reid holds up no matter what the weather. We can't just say 'we've beaten South who are the yard stick and we're just going to roll on through the next game and the next game'.
"If you're five or 10 per cent off mentally, you're going to be challenged no matter who you play."
Terang Mortlake was challenged throughout the match by an Archie Stevens-inspired South Warrnambool.
But the Bloods, through the likes of Kane Johnstone, Xavier Vickers, Joe Arundell and Alex Moloney, had the answers while recruit Rhys Buck showed his athletic capabilities.
The final goal epitomised the Bloods' desperation. Key forward Will Kain received a free kick for a holding-the-ball tackle and put an end to the Roosters' hopes.
"South are the side to beat and maybe they still are but I think it gives everyone in the competition belief," Kenna said.
"It has probably been the theme that we've started games well most weeks.
"Our pressure, we stuck at it all day and South weren't allowed to get the game going that they wanted to I guess.
"Conditions made it harder for them and they showed at times getting a link and overlap going but our pressure restricted them long enough."
Kenna said Buck, who returned to the club via Allansford this season, had the potential to be a top-liner.
"I don't think Rhys realises himself how much talent he has," he said.
"He shows glimpses throughout games. He's a different mix - he's an athletic, slightly-framed forward-wing type who can run."
Johnstone, who celebrated his 21st birthday with a win, set the tone.
"He plays like he's got more experience and I suppose it's because he's a student of the game," Kenna said.
"He's invested in it, he asks questions and he wants to learn."
South Warrnambool, which regained Stevens from VFL club Carlton, knows it has areas of its game to improve.
Roosters coach Mat Battistello said they would address deficiencies, particularly its contest work.
"It was a good game, testing conditions and lots of good learnings for our group," he said.
"They are playing a good brand of footy Terang and when you give away four free-kick goals, two of them from 50m penalties, it is pretty costly.
"I felt in the first quarter we were second to the ball and their contested craft was better than us today."
Battistello, who praised the energy of the Bloods' crowd, said they "outworked us and out-hunted us".
"As a coaching group, we were pretty aware with where we were at," he said.
"We weren't buying into the ladder position, we spoke to our group after Hamilton and we were pretty aware of where we were at. This result is not a surprise to us."
Both teams had hamstring concerns - Daniel Kenna for Terang Mortlake and Will White for South Warrnambool - but both players finished the match.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.