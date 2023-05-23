The changes lower the tax-free threshold for general land tax rates from $300,000 to $50,000. Landholdings valued between $50,000 and $100,000 will attract a fixed $500 charge each year and those between $100,000 and $300,000 will incur a $975 charge. Landholdings worth more than $300,000 will attract an additional charge of 0.1 per cent of every dollar above $300,000.