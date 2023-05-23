The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Victorian budget hits south-west property owners with land tax changes

Ben Silvester
By Ben Silvester
Updated May 23 2023 - 6:31pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Victorian Treasurer Tim Pallas announced changes that would raise land taxes on 860,000 Victorians, but said he didn't expect it to push up rental prices.
Victorian Treasurer Tim Pallas announced changes that would raise land taxes on 860,000 Victorians, but said he didn't expect it to push up rental prices.

A Warrnambool real estate agent fears land tax changes announced in Tuesday's state budget will end up pushing more south-west residents out of the rental market.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Silvester

Ben Silvester

Journalist

Reporter covering politics, environment and health

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.