Former Branxholme woman Sophie Holcombe has followed her "gut feeling" to find love on Channel Seven show Farmer Wants a Wife.
Ms Holcombe was chosen by farmer Brenton Kuch in the show's finale on Sunday, May 21.
"Watching it last night was the biggest relief not to hold that secret anymore," Ms Holcombe told The Standard.
Ms Holcombe video chatted with her parents Robyn and Michael and her grandmother's Mary Millard and Janice Holcombe during the finale.
She said the family were teary watching the episode because her grandfather, Roger, Janice's husband, who appeared in the family visit died between the show being filmed and aired.
The couple have been living at Mr Kuch's home near Sale, for more than five months where Sophie's partner is a sixth-generation cattle farmer.
Ms Holcombe said while she enjoyed being on the show it was a challenging experience.
"I probably went into it at a time when I was so ready to leave the city and it just felt like the right move for me," she said.
"I learnt a lot about myself during it but the biggest take home was as soon as I got to the farm it was where I wanted to be.
"It made it easier for me to stick in there - I had strong feelings for Brenton from the start. I trusted that gut feeling. It was worth it."
Ms Holcombe said she she felt she stayed "as true to myself as I could" on the show.
"I hope I've inspired people to put themselves out there and not be scared of being who they are - that's what's gotten me to where I am today," she said.
Ms Holcombe grew up on her family's farm, moving away to Geelong when she was 18 to study a Bachelor of Communications - Public Relations at Deakin University, followed by stints in Sydney, and more recently in Brisbane prior to filming.
She said returning to rural living, where her dog has also joined her, was the right thing to do.
"My heart has always belonged in the country," Ms Holcombe said.
"We are living our best life - I don't miss the city one bit - I'm definitely where I want to be.
"The main thing is I have really found the person who makes me happy and I know I'm going to be here forever."
She said while she hadn't paid too much attention to what was being said on social media about her appearance in the show, she quashed comments that aired about her wanting to travel.
"I can confirm Brenton and I have no plans to travel," she said.
"I'm happy with the life I've got and there's nowhere else I need to be."
