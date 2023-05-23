The Standard
Farmer Wants a Wife's Brenton Kuch chooses Branxholme woman Sophie Holcombe as partner

Lillian Altman
By Lillian Altman
May 23 2023 - 11:00am
Sophie Holcombe said she had strong feelings for Brenton from the start of the filming of the television series.
Former Branxholme woman Sophie Holcombe has followed her "gut feeling" to find love on Channel Seven show Farmer Wants a Wife.

