Former Branxholme woman looking for love on Farmer Wants a Wife

A love of farm life was one of the reasons a former Branxholme woman signed up to appear on a reality show.
Sophie Holcombe, 25, is one of Brenton's potential partners on the current season of Farmer Wants a Wife.
Ms Holcombe is the daughter of Michael and Robyn Holcombe, who run a farm at Branxholme, with a mix of angus cattle and prime lambs.
She has two older siblings - Chelsea and Riley, who will play the Tin Man in the upcoming production of Wizard of Oz at Warrnambool's Lighthouse Theatre.
Ms Holcombe grew up on the family farm, attending Branxholme Primary School and Hamilton's Alexandra College, before heading to Deakin University in Geelong to study a Bachelor of Communication - Public Relations.
Her mother said Sophie was living in Brisbane and working as a senior social media officer prior to going on the show.
"She is currently establishing her own marketing and social media business," Mrs Holcombe said.
She said her daughter decided to go on the show because she felt ready to meet someone and really missed the country lifestyle.
Mrs Holcombe said the family enjoyed watching their daughter spend time with Brenton on his farm at Darriman in East Gippsland.
"Sophie has always loved the farm but over the past five years has experienced the city life, living in Geelong, Sydney and more recently Brisbane to build her career," Mrs Holcombe said.
"After these adventures, Sophie has realised that long-term she doesn't want to be in the city and her heart is in the country.
"It is interesting to see the show unfold and I am hoping that Sophie is portrayed as the genuine, loving natured person she is," Mrs Holcombe said.
"As a parent all you want is for your children to find their place in life and be happy."
Brenton is a sixth generation cattle farmer.
Farmer Wants a Wife screens on Channel Seven on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday nights.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.