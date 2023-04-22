Man fined $2000 for taking knife to pub

Camperdown police have warned hotel patrons not to take knives into licensed premises after a man was fined $2000 this week.
Acting Sergeant Adam Johnston said that police had received a call on Thursday night about a man in the bar who had what looked like a knife.
Police reviewed the CCTV footage and were able to later track down the man who had by then left the venue.
Acting Sergeant Johnston said police found the man on a nearby street and seized the homemade knife, issuing a $2000 fine.
He said the man didn't say why he had the knife in the pub but knew it was not allowed.
The man had made the knife himself, shaping a piece of steel into a knife and sharpening it.
"It was a very homemade-looking knife," Acting Sergeant Johnston said.
He said the 51-year-old man was carrying the knife in his hand in what looked like a sheath, and had entered the venue with a six pack of Up and Go which he was consuming.
Acting Sergeant Johnston said Camperdown licensees and hotel staff have made it clear that they will not tolerate this type of behaviour.
"Police will issue on-the-spot fines to anyone found in possession of weapons without a lawful excuse," he said.
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
