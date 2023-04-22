Russells Creek didn't have it all on its terms but remains one of two sides unbeaten in the Warrnambool and District league after three rounds.
Challenged by a plucky and brave rebuilding Timboon Demons outfit, the Creekers had the class and experience to run away with the contest when it mattered at Mack Oval on Saturday, 14.8 (92) to 5.7 (37).
Creekers co-coach Danny Chatfield said it was a tough game of football against an opponent who came out fired-up.
"Over the last couple of weeks we've had it all our own way, but we keep saying it to the young blokes, in footy you've got to be on for four quarters," Chatfield said.
"With the way footy looks in the league now, if you're off your game and drop your guard you'll be on the back foot.
"To their credit they came out and started well. At the end of the day we take the four points, but it wasn't all our way that's for sure."
Chatfield said the "leg speed" from the younger players helped ensure the result went the right way.
"Ruben Cottee, Xavier Short, Jyah Chatfield all did really well and we utilised them," he said.
"That's when you need them. When they step up it always helps."
Fellow coach Dylan Herbertson played his 100th senior match at the club and slotted two while Jyran Chatfield's red-hot start to the season continued with three goals and more eye-catching moments.
Demons playing coach Marcus Hickey said it was pleasing to see his developing group never give in.
"I was pretty happy, it was a four-quarter performance," he said. "We lost by 200 points here last year and we came back to earn some respect and I felt like we did that.
"The main thing was our pressure and sticking to a plan and we did it for four quarters."
Hickey said returning youngster Mitch Wallace "set the standard at the coalface" and was a standout.
