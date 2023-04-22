The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Large crowd watches Warrnambool home sell at auction

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
Updated April 22 2023 - 6:00pm, first published 12:28pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ray White Real Estate's Fergus Torpy sold this Henna Street property on Saturday under the hammer.
Ray White Real Estate's Fergus Torpy sold this Henna Street property on Saturday under the hammer.

More than 100 people turned out to watch a prominent Warrnambool property sell under the hammer on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Katrina Lovell

Katrina Lovell

Journalist

Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.