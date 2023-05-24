The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Corangamite and Moyne Shire councils write to state government against proposed Garvoc wind farm

JG
By Jessica Greenan
Updated May 24 2023 - 3:05pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Corangamite Shire councillors will write to state ministers against the actions of a proposed wind farm in Garvoc. Picture by Justine McCullagh-Beasy
Corangamite Shire councillors will write to state ministers against the actions of a proposed wind farm in Garvoc. Picture by Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Two south-west shires have formally written to the state government expressing their disappointment about a lack of consultation regarding a proposed wind farm in Garvoc.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jessica Greenan

Journalist

Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.