The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Moyne Shire councillor suggests rate penalty for wind farm hosts

Ben Silvester
By Ben Silvester
Updated June 29 2023 - 8:51am, first published 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cr Daniel Meade believes landowners who host wind turbines should have to pay extra money to the council as a result. Picture by Anthony Brady
Cr Daniel Meade believes landowners who host wind turbines should have to pay extra money to the council as a result. Picture by Anthony Brady

Moyne Shire Council will investigate whether it can jack up the rates on landowners who host wind turbines in the shire.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Silvester

Ben Silvester

Journalist

Reporter covering politics, environment and health

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.