A Hampden league interleague assistant coach has highlighted the experience among its final under 23 roster ahead of Saturday's clash against Ballarat.
The Jonathan Brown-coached side features a Maskell medalist, as well as a number of VFL-listed players.
Koroit's Paddy O'Sullivan will captain the team.
"I know its under 23s, but there is lots of senior Hampden league games amongst them," assistant coach Dan O'Keefe said of the team. "Plus a Maskell medal, VFL players, five premiership players in there, it's pretty exciting."
The Warrnambool senior coach believed they had selected a "really balanced" side across all lines, while each of the 10 clubs in the league are represented through selection.
"We hadn't forced that, it just happened organically," O'Keefe said.
The Bottle Greens will take in a strong midfield group, including North Warrnambool Eagles' Maskell medalist Jett Bermingham, with several standing out throughout the process.
"A lot of these guys will run through half forward and the wings, potentially half back," O'Keefe said. "Our starting midfield, guys like Paddy O'Sullivan, (Camperdown's) Hamish Sinnott, Jett Bermingham, it's a fairly in-depth starting line-up."
He added the likes of VFL-listed Ryley Hutchins (Terang Mortlake), Warrnambool's Mitch Bidmade and Hamilton's Rory Gill would also run through the midfield.
The side will take in two rucks - Cobden's Mark Marriott and South Warrnambool's Ollie Bridgewater - who can also float up forward to support the likes of the Bottle Greens' key forwards in Hamilton's Hamish Cook, Terang Mortlake's Rhys Buck and Warrnambool's Harry Ryan.
O'Keefe said their three tall forwards would offer the side versatility.
"I think those three forwards in Bucky, Harry and Cooky are all quite different... potentially we get a couple mismatches with those guys and some really nice small and half forwards can run amok," he said.
South Warrnambool forward Will White is one expected to miss, with the VFL-listed player still a week out from returning from injury.
O'Keefe said the Bottle Greens wouldn't be hugely tall in defence but would instead rely on strong ball users and runners such as Koroit's Jack Block.
The former VFL coach added the week had offered a great chance to connect with coaches and players from across the league.
"Saturday will be the fourth time we're together in a week," O'Keefe said. "Even though it's the bye week, this has been a great experience for these players, who have soaked it up and enjoyed it."
The under 23 game will start at 1.30pm.
UNDER 23 TEAMS
Hampden league
B: Liam Bidmade, Isaac Thomas, Jordan Fowler.
HB: Bailey Jenkinson, Tom Baulch, Jack Block.
C: Mac Peterson, Hamish Sinnott, Ryley Hutchins.
HF: Rhys Buck, Harry Ryan, Clem Nagorcka.
F: Jett Hopper, Hamish Cook, Mitch Bidmade.
R: Mark Marriott, Paddy O'Sullivan (c), Jett Bermingham (vc).
Int: Ollie Bridgewater, Jackson Grundy, Toby Jennings, Rory Gill.
Emerg: Zach Sinnott, Sidney Bradshaw.
Coach: Jonathan Brown.
Ballarat league
(To be selected from): Jack Parente, Will Liston, Angus Bade, Mace Cousins, Liam Howard, Liam Canny, Flynn Loader, Kyle Borg, Conrad Farrugia, Harrison Hanley, Mitch Fino, Cody Chapman, Jack Riding, Riley Polkinghorne, Josh Sparkman, Jamie Quick, Izaac Grant, Nick Cushing, Harry Lawson, Jack Bambury, Riley O'Keefe, Jed Hill, Riley Miller, Cody Brand, Jake Egan, Jake Sutton, Harri Minton-Connell, Joel Muir.
Coach: Anthony Koutoufides.
