The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Keppel Prince eyes role with wind farm zone project that could include up to 1000 turbines at sea

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
Updated June 29 2023 - 5:41pm, first published 4:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Federal Minister for Energy and Climate Change Chris Bowen, centre, with Western Victoria MP Jacinta Ermacora and Victorian Energy Minister Lily D'Ambrosio at the announcement in Portland. Picture by Sean McKenna
Federal Minister for Energy and Climate Change Chris Bowen, centre, with Western Victoria MP Jacinta Ermacora and Victorian Energy Minister Lily D'Ambrosio at the announcement in Portland. Picture by Sean McKenna

We would need to make some big changes to be able to manufacture blades this size.

- Steve Garner

Keppel Prince is investigating whether it could manufacture up to 1000 turbines for offshore wind farms from Warrnambool to Portland.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monique Patterson

Monique Patterson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.