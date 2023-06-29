Tradie jailed for high-end domestic violence

The Standard
Warrnambool man, 34, jailed for high-end domestic violence

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated June 29 2023 - 11:26am, first published 10:35am
A Warrnambool tradie has been jailed for 18 months for high-end domestic violence.

