Council finds new site for Port Fairy skate park

The council wouldn't reveal the exact location of the new site because it hadn't finished consulting with other organisations that use the area, but Ms Farrell said it was in Southcombe Park. The existing skate park in the town was closed to the public in January 2021 and the original site for a replacement facility had to be scrapped because of concerns it might interfere with the nesting area of the migratory Japanese wading bird Latham's snipe.