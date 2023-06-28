Council finds new site for Port Fairy skate park

The Standard
Moyne Shire Council finds new skate park site in Port Fairy

Ben Silvester
Ben Silvester
Updated June 29 2023 - 10:32am, first published June 28 2023 - 4:09pm
Work on the long-awaited Port Fairy skate park could start as soon as late 2023, with council officers confident they've found a potential site for the facility.

