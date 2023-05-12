A love of opera singing is set to launch City of Warrnambool Aria's senior vocal section winner James Emerson into a career in England.
He was one of 22 singers to take part in the singing competition at Christ Church in the city over the weekend.
This is the first time the event has run since 2019. It was set to go ahead in 2022 but was cancelled days before its staging due to poor entry numbers.
Out of the 22 entries this year, only six people were selected for the finals, which were held on Sunday, May 14.
Mr Emerson said while he had heard of the event before, this was his first time competing.
"I'm really glad I've come up. I've never been to Warrnambool before. It's a lovely eisteddfod," he said.
The prize for first place was $4000. "Especially with the prize I thought 'I think I'm going to give it a crack this year'," he told The Standard.
Mr Emerson said the winnings would go towards his studies in London. He said he had been performing in operas since he was about eight-years-old - his mother is an opera singer and his dad is a composer.
"I never saw singing as a career, it was more a side hobby that I really liked doing," he said.
"I just seemed to get great opportunities just because I love singing. I was never forced into music.
"It was just something that has naturally happened.
He also learnt to play the cello, saxophone and piano growing up.
Mr Emerson has taken part in shows with the Victorian Opera, Opera Australia and studied a Bachelor and Masters in Music at the University of Melbourne.
He also trained with the Melba Opera Trust (named after Australian opera singer Dame Nellie Melba) in 2022 and 2023.
"It's been a really intense program but (it has given me) the polish I need to then go overseas," Mr Emerson said. "That's why the next stage is London."
He will begin a two-year masters course at the Royal College of Music in September.
The event kicked off the 2023 Warrnambool Eisteddfod.
City of Warrnambool Aria's senior vocal section convener Christine Hayes said it wonderful to have the event back on.
"The singers all said they were excited to do it because they've lacked performance," Ms Hayes said.
"That's what it's all about for them - performance."
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.