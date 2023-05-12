The Standard
Gillin Boys Foundation donated $100,000 to Murdoch Children's Research Institute

By Lillian Altman
Updated May 12 2023 - 3:20pm, first published 1:30pm
Chris Gillin with representatives from Murdoch Children's Research Institute at the Gillin Boys Foundation cheque presentation on Thursday. Picture by Eddie Guerrero
Chris Gillin with representatives from Murdoch Children's Research Institute at the Gillin Boys Foundation cheque presentation on Thursday. Picture by Eddie Guerrero

The Gillin Boys Foundation is inching closer to a cure for the rare disease behind the charity following a $100,000 donation.

