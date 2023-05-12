The Gillin Boys Foundation is inching closer to a cure for the rare disease behind the charity following a $100,000 donation.
The foundation, including co-founder Chris Gillin, presented representatives from the Murdoch Children's Research Institute with a cheque in Warrnambool on Thursday, May 11.
It brings the foundation's total donations to the institute, which is based at The Royal Children's Hospital, to almost $400,000 since 2016.
Chris set up the foundation with his late brother Aaron, both of whom were diagnosed with the debilitating disease, Duchenne muscular dystrophy.
Their cousins, Ben and Zach, also died from the disease.
"We cannot be happier to be able to make this substantial contribution to this amazing research organisation, which is leading the way into helping find a cure for muscular dystrophy," Chris said.
"My late brother Aaron and I, along with our parents Ashley and Mandy, started this mission from humble beginnings back in 2016 by selling green shoelaces and stickers.
"To be here to present $100,000 in one hit really does defy belief."
The foundation also hosts events to raise the money.
Murdoch Children's Research Institute senior research officer Dr Chantal Coles said the money raised would fund maintaining the stem cells used to research Duchenne and other diseases.
She said the stem cell models allowed scientists to conduct research without taking any of the patient's muscle.
Dr Coles said treatments and drugs were tested on the models. "That accelerates the speed in which we can find therapies," she said.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
