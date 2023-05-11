A 68-year-old Camperdown woman is distraught after a thief raided her home while she slept, stole keys and drove off in her $20,000 car.
The red 2017 Kia Rio - registration plate number 1MO-1RW - was last seen heading east on Manifold Street about 10.40pm Tuesday.
Detective Senior Constable Joe Fisher, of the Warrnambool police crime investigation unit, said the aggravated burglary was committed while the woman was asleep in bed.
He said the offender had entered an unlocked front door at the Walls Street address.
Car keys were then removed from a table inside the premises and the car was stolen.
"The 68-year-old victim is draught. She's very upset," Detective Senior Constable Fisher said.
"The woman only realised her car was gone at 8am on Thursday and she reported the aggravated burglary to police.
"The vehicle was parked out the front of the address at the time."
The investigator requested anyone who lived in Walls Street, or nearby, check their security camera footage for about 10.40pm Wednesday night.
He said the theft of the Kia Rio was not believed to be related to the theft of vehicles in Warrnambool during the past couple of weeks.
A garage in Warrnambool's Wesak Drive was also broken into overnight Wednesday with a power tool valued at $500 stolen.
An offender has forced entry to a garage and removed the power tool between 10pm Wednesday and 6am Thursday.
