Red 2017 Kia Rio worth $20,000 stolen from Camperdown

By Andrew Thomson
Updated May 11 2023 - 5:29pm, first published 2:56pm
A red 2017 Kia Rio - registration plate number 1MO-1RW - was stolen from Camperdown. This is a file image.
A 68-year-old Camperdown woman is distraught after a thief raided her home while she slept, stole keys and drove off in her $20,000 car.

