A six-show spectacular featuring songs from past productions will put the Camperdown Theatre Company in the spotlight as it celebrates its 75th year.
Former cast members will return for the milestone moment which will feature musical numbers and scenes from the past 25 years.
President Toby McKenzie said a "tremendous amount" of work had been poured into the production which featured a cast of 30.
"We've very excited, it's great and a big milestone for us," he said.
"Lots of members have come back to perform. We're presenting pieces from the past 25 years and the majority of them are actually the original performers who did them.
"So it's really exciting. A lot of work has gone into it, it's probably one of the biggest productions we've made. We always knew it was going to be a big project."
IN OTHER NEWS
Corangamite Shire councillor and keen thespian Laurie Hickey - who was present for the company's 50th anniversary - said the group's significance couldn't be understated.
"I'm very proud to have worked alongside some very talented actors, and we're very lucky to have the group because it's so important for the personal development of young people," he said.
"The theatre company also gives a whole new focus to the arts within Corangamite Shire and it's part of our council plan to work towards a thriving community.
"It's very inclusive, nobody's ever knocked back from being on-stage. It gives a lot of people an opportunity to contribute - there's always room to be involved and it's been that way for 75 years."
The six-show season begins on May 12, with following performances on May 13, 18, 19 and 20. A cast reunion will also be held on the final day.
The two-hour event features cabaret seating with bring-your-own nibbles and drinks at bar prices.
All funds will go towards the Theatre Royal refurbishment and continuation of the organisation.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.