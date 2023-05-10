The Standard
Camperdown Theatre Company's spectacular celebrates group's 75th year

By Jessica Greenan
Updated May 10 2023 - 3:56pm, first published 10:23am
Lucy Keough, Laurie Hickey, Toby McKenzie and Pauline Van Dijk on-stage as the Camperdown Theatre Company turns 75. Picture by Eddie Guerrero
A six-show spectacular featuring songs from past productions will put the Camperdown Theatre Company in the spotlight as it celebrates its 75th year.

