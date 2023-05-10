The Standard
Warrnambool clothing boutique operator retires after 22 years

By Madeleine McNeil
Updated May 10 2023 - 5:28pm, first published 5:20pm
Armadio owner Maria Chambers is retiring after 22 years operating the store. She will close the doors of the Liebig Street women's clothing boutique for the final time in the coming weeks. Picture by Anthony Brady
Armadio owner Maria Chambers is retiring after 22 years operating the store. She will close the doors of the Liebig Street women's clothing boutique for the final time in the coming weeks. Picture by Anthony Brady

Clothing retailer Maria Chambers will soon swap selling the latest women's fashion for a slower pace of life on the family dairy farm.

