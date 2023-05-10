Clothing retailer Maria Chambers will soon swap selling the latest women's fashion for a slower pace of life on the family dairy farm.
She will close the doors for the final time to the clothing store she's operated for the past 22 years.
Mrs Chambers purchased and ran the shop in Koroit Street, later moving the store to its current Liebig Street location.
Mrs Chambers said Armadio would not continue, with her opting to sell its remaining stock at a discounted rate, rather than putting the business on the market.
She said while she had "thoroughly enjoyed" her career she was very excited to retire. "I've decided after 22 years it's time to spend time with family and do a bit of travelling," Mrs Chambers said.
"I've enjoyed my journey but it's time for me now."
Mrs Chambers is looking forward to travelling overseas with husband Bruce and spending more time with their adult children Chris, Adam and Stephanie and granddaughters Ruby, 7, Ella, 5, and Annabelle, 18 months.
Their son Adam is a south-west racehorse trainer and she's looking forward to following the family's horses and attending various meetings. "It gives me the opportunity to go to the races with him because I've got a share in the horses he trains."
Her highlight has been talking to her customers, many who have remained loyal to the business over the years, and the friendships she's made.
"It's been lovely meeting really nice people and a lot of them I'll miss," she said. "I'm sure the boys will find me a job on the farm."
Racewear has been a long-time in-store staple with Armadio stocking classic and traditional styles, ranging from special occasion clothing to casual outfits. It has sold hats and accessories for the May Racing Carnival and Melbourne's Spring Racing Carnival, with Mrs Chambers supporting and selling south-west milliners' work.
She plans to close the doors on or before June 30 depending on stock levels.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.