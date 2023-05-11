A LONG-TIME Hampden league representative is bullish about the Bottle Greens' prospects at the Netball Victoria Association Championships.
Six of the 10 clubs are represented in the team bound for the Melbourne-based competition on Sunday, June 18.
Reigning premier South Warrnambool boast four players - Carly Watson, Hollie Phillips, Meg Kelson and Isabella Rea.
Two Warrnambool recruits - Isabella Baker and Meg Carlin - have been picked as has reigning league best and fairest winner Remeny McCann, former North Warrnambool Eagles coach Skye Billings, emerging Koroit midcourter Millie Jennings and Hamilton Kangaroos' Madsie Phillips.
The Phillips are sisters who play for opposing Hampden league clubs.
McCann, 27, said she was excited to be part of the squad again.
"I really like playing association champs because it gives you the chance to connect with other girls from netball teams and I think it's great we have a lot of youth in our team this year," she said.
"I have never played with Meg Carlin so I think it's a really exciting opportunity for her.
"Meg is a very talented player so I think that exposure for her (at a higher level) will be great.
"Madsie is an up-and-comer from under 17s so I'll get to play with her in defence which will be really cool as well."
McCann said Bottle Greens coach Will Jamison, who led South Warrnambool to the premiership last season, was a strong leader.
"We are very lucky to have Will as our coach. He brings a lot of education and dynamics into the Hampden league," she said.
"I was coached by him last year and his knowledge around netball is great."
McCann, who has moved to Wallacedale to live and work with her partner Josh on his farm and commutes to Cobden for training and games, has been committed to representative netball "for as long as I can remember".
"I am not always the first picked and that's totally fine with me but I am always willing and happy to play and help out," she said.
"It's really nice to play a different standard of netball, a different dynamic of netball - you play two nine-minute halves, so it's very quick. It's a whole different skillset."
Hampden will run four training sessions - up on two - before the championships.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.