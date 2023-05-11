The Standard
Warrnambool council outlines its vision for the future of the city

By Katrina Lovell
Updated May 11 2023 - 5:32pm, first published 4:15pm
The future of Flagstaff Hill is under review along with the city's art gallery and aquatic facility.
The future of Flagstaff Hill Maritime Museum, AquaZone and the art gallery are among the top priorities for Warrnambool in the city's updated draft council plan.

