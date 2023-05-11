The future of Flagstaff Hill Maritime Museum, AquaZone and the art gallery are among the top priorities for Warrnambool in the city's updated draft council plan.
A new West Warrnambool Neighbourhood House, more funding for a redevelopment of the city's animal shelter and expansion of the city's off-street parking have also been flagged in the document.
The reviewed document has gone out for public comment and is expected to be adopted in June when the council draft budget is approved.
Mayor Debbie Arnott said in the plan's foreword the four-year strategic document would guide the work of council going forward.
She said some of the major projects included in the initial plan in 2021 had now been ticked off such as the Reid Oval redevelopment, Learning and Library Hub, Edwards Bridge and Lake Pertobe playground.
Other planned actions in the plan had been removed or revised.
"Council remains committed to taking stock, 'steadying the ship' and ensuring our financial sustainability but we recognise that a growing city inevitably needs infrastructure," she said.
"Council continues to examine the future form and function of our aquatic centre, AquaZone, and the Warrnambool Art Gallery to ensure these community assets will meet the community's needs in the decades to come.
"We will also continue to investigate the possibilities and opportunities provided by Flagstaff Hill."
Listed among the council's goals are the design and delivery of a new West Warrnambool Neighbourhood House.
The draft budget has set aside an allocation of $500,000 towards a new building for the project.
Cr Vicki Jellie told last week's meeting it was fabulous to see the continuing and very important work of the West Warrnambool Neighbourhood House which provided so many services and activities for the area.
She said it provided much-needed social connection for people who otherwise might not have any.
"In this last quarter, they've distributed 625 kilograms of food hampers from Foodshare to these families requiring assistance," Cr Jellie said. "Now that's a lot of food, and that's fabulous that people have access to that through the West Warrnambool Neighbourhood House."
The council also plans to pursue funding for the redevelopment of the city's animal shelter in collaboration with surrounding municipalities, flagging the possibility of it becoming a regional facility.
Tenders will soon go out for the first stage of the works - a $400,000 upgrade.
Councillors for years have sounded the alarm on the state of the facility which was in "dire" need of attention.
The plan also aims to deliver a city parking strategy by mid-next year including accessible parking and expansion of off-street parking areas.
The strategy will cover parking across the whole city, not just the CBD.
The draft budget shows revenue for parking fines will increase from a forecast $645,000 this financial year to a projected $661,000 in 2023-24.
A Warrnambool Art Gallery Strategic Plan will be developed for 2024-2028 under the council plan, with a business case on the possible relocation to Cannon Hill under way.
The city's playgrounds will also undergo an accessibility audit.
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
