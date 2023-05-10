The Standard
Warrnambool's Katie Monigatti supports Mother's Day Classic

MM
By Madeleine McNeil
Updated May 11 2023 - 5:53pm, first published 3:30am
Mother's Day Classic Warrnambool ambassador and committee member Katie Monigatti, who was diagnosed with breast cancer at 39, with daughters Eloise, 2 and Adeline, 5. Picture by Anthony Brady
Mother's Day Classic Warrnambool ambassador and committee member Katie Monigatti, who was diagnosed with breast cancer at 39, with daughters Eloise, 2 and Adeline, 5. Picture by Anthony Brady

When Warrnambool mum Katie Monigatti was diagnosed with breast cancer it wasn't a shock.

