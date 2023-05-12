Warrnambool police will push a key message next week: drive so others survive.
The message is part of National Road Safety Week which this year asks motorists to pledge to drive as if their loved ones were on the road ahead.
The week-long campaign comes as seven people have died on south-west roads so far this year, compared to four at the same time in 2022.
Warrnambool police highway patrol unit Acting Sergeant Tony Dumesny said next week would see an increased police presence cracking down on the five common causes of fatal crashes: impaired driving, speeding, fatigue, failure to wear a seat belt, and distraction.
He said motorists could expect to see signed reminders on south-west roads, including on the highway near the Warrnambool Homemaker Centre.
Acting Sergeant Dumesny said the campaign highlighted the impact of the region's road trauma and ways to reduce it.
National Road Safety Week runs from May 14-21.
It comes after south-west police switched their head lights on last Friday to raise awareness for road trauma.
"We've lost seven people since the start of the year and it's important to re-emphasise the fact that people need to take care on the roads and be aware of the fatal five offences," South-west police road safety adviser Acting Senior Sergeant Craig Merry said at the time.
