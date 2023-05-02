Warrnambool Eisteddfod will hit a high note this year with the return of the Aria after it was cancelled in 2022 days before its staging.
City of Warrnambool Aria's senior vocal section convener Christine Hayes said it had about 20 entries this year.
Entries close today for the competition which will run at Warrnambool's Christ Church on May 13, followed by six finalists taking part the following day.
Ms Hayes said two south-west vocalists, Jennifer King and Matt McNamara, had entered.
Ms King, who moved to Warrnambool from Melbourne six years ago, said she had performed in choirs all her life and taken part in musicals and singing groups.
"I never really had the time to take myself seriously with family and (my) profession (as a teacher)," she said.
Ms King said after retiring about 18 months ago she decided to put her energy into lessons.
The 67-year-old has been learning under the tutelage of Port Fairy soprano and voice teacher Leah Oswin.
"On my first lesson she told me I was definitely a soprano - which I kind of knew," Ms King said. "On my second lesson she said you're an opera singer which was a shock to me - I was delirious with shock.
"It's something I'd dreamed of since I was a little girl - so to be able to actually have a dream come true in my later years is extraordinary."
Oswin encouraged her to enter the Aria.
"I'm not in it for the competition, just to learn from the judges," Ms King said.
She said it meant a great deal to have a competition of this kind in Warrnambool.
"I believe the kids (the younger competitors) who are studying use the opportunity to go to the regional eisteddfod to get the experience and win prizes if they can," Ms King said.
Warrnambool Eisteddfod president Ann O'Brien said it was marvellous to see the Aria going ahead.
"The committee are all very excited about the resurgence in competitor numbers and hope that many people with a love of operatic music will come to enjoy the performances," she said.
In other festival news, Ms O'Brien said a call-out for new volunteers to secure the future of the eisteddfod resulted in two new committee members.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
