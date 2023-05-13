The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Warrnambool auction results show market still strong

Ben Silvester
By Ben Silvester
Updated May 13 2023 - 4:46pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A well-maintained four-bedroom house in east Warrnambool has sold well above the agent price guide after three bidders tussled hard for the keys.
A well-maintained four-bedroom house in east Warrnambool has sold well above the agent price guide after three bidders tussled hard for the keys.

Auction results on a sunny Saturday have shown the resilience of Warrnambool's housing market.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Silvester

Ben Silvester

Journalist

Reporter covering politics, environment and health

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.