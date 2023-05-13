Duo's 12-goal performance inspires Bulldogs to big win

A pair of Panmure forwards were near unstoppable at home on Saturday, kicking a dozen goals between them in their side's 63-point Warrnambool and District football win over Russells Creek.
Sharp-shooters Jesse Dalton and Lachlan McLeod snagged six majors apiece as the Bulldogs overran the Creekers in the final quarter to triumph 17.13 (115) to 6.16 (52).
The Bulldogs led for majority of the game but at three-quarter-time the door was slightly ajar for the Creekers, who trailed by 19 points.
However any hopes of a Creekers' comeback were quickly dashed by a clinical 50-6 final quarter in favour of the Bulldogs.
Bulldogs coach Chris Bant was pleased with the final scoreline but would have liked his side to put the result beyond doubt earlier.
"I thought we probably controlled most of the game but we just couldn't shake them," he said.
"Every time we'd get out to a three-or-four goal lead they'd kick two and then all of a sudden it's game on again. Eventually in the last quarter we ended up getting right on top. So that was pleasing.
I don't know whether we're getting out to a lead and then thinking we've done enough. Good teams like Creek are, they come back at you.
"Overall really happy but I thought maybe a couple of lapses again just didn't put the game to bed as we would have liked."
Bant said the win was a "team effort" but praised the work of the "dangerous" duo of Dalton and McLeod for their efforts and ruck pair Zeke Reeves and skipper Jacob Moloney.
He also lauded Brad Gedye for his high possession game.
Moloney, three games into a return from injury, is slowly rediscovering the form that saw him finish runner up in last season's Esam Medal.
The side also welcomed back classy midfielder Wilbur Pomorin who scored a goal in his first game of the season.
The Bulldogs got through the game seemingly unscathed with Bant hopeful the side will see some injured players return for round seven, including ruck recruit Rylan Rattley.
For the visitors, Sam Grinter and Captain Taylem Wason were the standouts with the side losing Sam Alberts who headed to hospital with an injury, early in the first quarter.
Creekers co-coach Dylan Herbertson said his side's fourth quarter performance was "disappointing" and it was a "reality check."
"(It) just comes down to probably accountability," he said.
"To Panmure's credit they blew us to bits. They were really good, they ran really well, they linked up.
"Full credit to Panmure, they outplayed us."
Herbertson wasn't sure whether Alberts injured his shoulder or collarbone and was waiting to find out more details.
