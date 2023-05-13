The Standard
Panmure forwards Jesse Dalton and Lachlan McLeod kick six goals each as side overruns Russells Creek

Updated May 13 2023 - 9:31pm, first published 9:30pm
Duo's 12-goal performance inspires Bulldogs to big win
A pair of Panmure forwards were near unstoppable at home on Saturday, kicking a dozen goals between them in their side's 63-point Warrnambool and District football win over Russells Creek.

