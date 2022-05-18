Warrnambool Eisteddfod's high note - the return of the Aria - has fallen flat, with the event being cancelled just days before it was set to be staged.
City of Warrnambool Aria's senior vocal section was set to run across Saturday and Sunday at Christ Church in Warrnambool.
Advertisement
Convener of the section Christine Hayes said the event was canned due to poor entry numbers.
"We had about six entries, but in previous years the competition had 12 or more entries," Ms Hayes said.
"We were worried about COVID-19 - one of the accompanists said there was lots of COVID-19 in Melbourne."
She said election day and coaches replacing trains on the Warrnambool line also impacted it.
This year, the speech, debate and drama sections still went ahead, with all events run by volunteers.
Ms Hayes said next year's competition would definitely run.
"We want to keep the competition going," she said.
Ms Hayes said past winners of the competition had furthered their careers including 2019 joint-winners Warrnambool soprano Louise Keast and mezzo soprano Jiayao Sun.
Keast has since become a member of the Richard Divall Emerging Artist Programme with Melbourne Opera and in 2022, joined Opera Australia in Sydney as a full-time chorus member.
Sun is completing a Bachelor of Music in Voice Study at University of Singapore and also teaches singing.
"It's great to see them see them going overseas to further their careers because that's what we want to see," Ms Hayes said.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
Advertisement
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.