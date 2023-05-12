The Standard
Warrnambool City Council pleads guilty to WorkSafe charge over saleyards walkway collapse

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated May 12 2023 - 3:38pm, first published 3:00pm
A buyers walkway collapsed in October 2020 during a sale with about 20 people on it. Fortunately no one was injured.
Warrnambool City Council is pleading guilty to a WorkSafe charge after the collapse of a concrete buyers walkway at the saleyards two-and-a-half years ago.

AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

