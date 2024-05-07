Knife embedded in victim's face during pub fight

A knife was left embedded in a victim's face during an incident at a Mortlake hotel on Tuesday night, May 7.
Detective Senior Constable David Hughson, of the Warrnambool police crime investigation unit, said there was an altercation involving two men about 6.30pm.
It's understood the incident happened at the Mac's Hotel on the corner of Dunlop Street and Webster Street in Mortlake.
Emergency services were called, ambulance officers attended and assessed and treated a man for a wound to his face.
The victim was transported to the D. C Farran Oval where he was flown by the HEMS4 helicopter to a Melbourne hospital.
Detective Senior Constable Hughson confirmed the men were not believed to know each other and both were both from out of town.
He confirmed the knife was embedded in the victim's face.
A man has been taken into custody and is currently assisting police with their inquiries.
Publican Jodie Beeck told a social media website that all the staff and everyone else in the hotel was OK.
