Fight between two men lands them in hospital with stab wounds

Two brawling men are spending Easter in hospital where they're being treated for injuries including stab wounds.
Detective acting sergeant Derek Verity, of the Warrnambool police crime investigation unit, said an assault between two known associates occurred on Laverock Grove and Fitzroy Road at about 10.15am on Sunday, March 31.
The men suffered various injuries including stab wounds and both were taken to South West Healthcare for treatment.
Police are seeking any witnesses to the incident or possible dash cam footage. Those with information should call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or the Warrnambool Police Station on 5560 1333.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.