The Standard
Home/News/Latest News
Updated

Teen who stabbed victim in Colac and fled from police after drug bust in Warrnambool jailed

JG
By Jessica Greenan
March 31 2023 - 10:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Teen who stabbed victim, later busted with drugs jailed
Teen who stabbed victim, later busted with drugs jailed

A 19-year-old man who twice-stabbed a victim and later fled from police after a $20,000 drug bust has been jailed.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jessica Greenan

Journalist

Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.