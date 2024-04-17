People carrying knives a concern: Police vow to prosecute

A Warrnambool magistrate has highlighted concerns in the community about people carrying knives and then being involved in offences of violence.
In light of knife attacks in Sydney earlier this week, magistrate Gerard Lethbridge on April 16, 2024, told an offender found with knives that no one could carry a knife without a lawful purpose.
He said the Bondi Junction attack - which left six people dead - had heightened concerns in the community.
No one can carry a knife, including kitchen knives, Swiss army knives or box-cutters, batons, cattle prods or bayonets without a lawful excuse.
A "lawful excuse" could include having the weapon for work, sport, recreation or a weapons collection, display or exhibition.
Lawful excuse does not include self-defence.
Offenders in Warrnambool regularly carry knives among their possessions, but knife crime in the city is not a major focus.
Detective Sergeant Andrew Raven, of the Warrnambool police crime investigation unit, said knives had enormous potential to be used to inflict serious injuries.
In the most serious recent case an alleged home invader in September last year was slashed to the stomach, which resulted in his intestines spilling out.
Detective Sergeant Raven said that incident was a stark example of how dangerous edged weapons could be.
"You can't carry a knife without a lawful excuse and that's not just 'for self protection'," he said.
"Anyone found with a knife can expect to be prosecuted to the full extent of the law.
"We understand there is heightened concern in the community, but historically knife crime hasn't been a major issue here."
