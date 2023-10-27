The Standard
Home/News/Court and Crime

Bailey Sutcliffe, 22, has successfully applied for bail

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated October 27 2023 - 1:05pm, first published 12:58pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Man stabbed twice during separate alleged armed home invasions granted bail
Man stabbed twice during separate alleged armed home invasions granted bail

A young Warrnambool drug user twice stabbed in separate alleged armed home invasions, which led to his intestines protruding from his stomach, has successfully applied for bail.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.