Man stabbed twice during separate alleged armed home invasions granted bail

A young Warrnambool drug user twice stabbed in separate alleged armed home invasions, which led to his intestines protruding from his stomach, has successfully applied for bail.
Bailey Sutcliffe, 22, appeared in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Friday, October 27, 2023.
He has been charged with aggravated home invasion and associated offences.
Magistrate Gerard Lethbridge said the allegations by any measure were extremely serious and if proven would likely involve a significant period of imprisonment.
He said it was alleged Mr Sutcliffe went to a house on two separate occasions while armed.
The magistrate also noted Mr Sutcliffe had suffered significant injuries which may have helped bring home the seriousness of the case.
Bail was granted until a committal mention hearing on January 19, 2024.
His bail conditions included he live in Port Fairy, not contact witnesses, not associate with any co-accused, comply with the court integrated services programs, obey a 9pm to 6am curfew, present at the front door of his address during curfew hours and to not attend Warrnambool.
"You are in an extremely precarious situation. If you are sentenced on any of these charges your liberty is going to be an issue," the magistrate told Mr Sutcliffe.
The magistrate also warned the accused man that if he offended again while on bail he could expect to be remanded in custody for between six and nine months, until the matter went to the county court.
Police told the bail application hearing that on Saturday, September 30, 2023, officers saw two men leave the train at the Warrnambool railway station.
They both smelled strongly of cannabis, were searched and 29.5 grams of ecstasy was found in a zip lock bag and 11.58g of cannabis was located in a red jumper in a backpack being carried by Mr Sutcliffe.
He was charged with trafficking ecstasy and bailed to appear in court.
During an interview with police, Mr Sutcliffe told officers he got the drugs off the man who had stabbed him on September 20, 2023, and admitted he was a drug addict.
His even more serious matters were previously adjourned for a county court committal mention hearing on January 19, 2024.
Police told the court that at 8.40pm on September 15 it was alleged Mr Sutcliffe went to a Denny Street address armed with a machete.
Police alleged he had attempted to slash a young male resident.
Police say Mr Sutcliffe and the victim then became entangled in a wrestle and two other people intervened.
Mr Sutcliffe was forced out and the occupants of the house were not injured.
Police say that during the wrestle inside the home it was believed Mr Sutcliffe was stabbed by a female occupant why she was trying to get Mr Sutcliffe off one of the other occupants.
Police also allege that at 1.30pm on September 20 Mr Sutcliffe went back to the same house while armed with a wheel brace.
There were three people inside and it's alleged Mr Sutcliffe attended with four other young men and two women.
They entered the unlocked front door and went into a lounge room.
One of the occupants picked up a paring knife and Mr Sutcliffe swung the wheel brace at the two men inside the address.
The occupant with the paring knife swung at Mr Sutcliffe, stabbing him in the abdomen.
Mr Sutcliffe was grabbed by his hoodie and was involved in a physical struggle with a second man, leading to the wheel brace smashing a television.
There was a melee with the home occupants fighting those who entered the address.
One visitor was hit over the head with a skateboard and a pole by different occupants and one occupant suffered a puncture wound to his upper left bicep.
One of the occupants kneed Mr Sutcliffe to the stomach, pelvis and hip area.
Mr Sutcliffe lifted his jumper and his intestines were visibly protruding from his stomach.
The fight stopped and the intruders left.
Police also say Mr Sutcliffe made various threats via social media application Snapchat that night.
Police have arrested, interviewed and charged a number of people in relation to the alleged aggravated home invasion, which carries a maximum sentence of 25 years' of imprisonment.
Mr Sutcliffe claimed in his interview with police one of the occupants had sold illicit drugs to kids.
He has just one prior court appearance for trafficking ecstasy.
A lawyer said her client had a history of substance abuse involving cannabis and ecstasy after starting to use drugs when he was 14 years old.
That use was up to five grams of cannabis a day and regular use of ecstasy at times.
