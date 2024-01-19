The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Dating app encounter gone bad ends in bank transfer at knife point

AT
By Andrew Thomson
January 20 2024 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dating app encounter gone bad ends in bank transfer at knife point
Dating app encounter gone bad ends in bank transfer at knife point

An 18-year-old held a man he met on dating app Grindr at knife point and demanded he transfer $300 into his bank account.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.