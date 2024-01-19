Dating app encounter gone bad ends in bank transfer at knife point

An 18-year-old held a man he met on dating app Grindr at knife point and demanded he transfer $300 into his bank account.
The teenager, who could not be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Friday, January 19, 2024, to unlawful assault and theft.
Police withdrew a charge of armed robbery.
The teen went to the victim's home who was in the bath on the night of Sunday, July 16, 2023.
The victim thought his partner had come home and invited the visitor in, only then realising it was the offender.
He provided the teenager with a cup of tea and they talked.
He then pulled down a beanie which was a balaclava and said he had visited to get revenge.
The man pulled a knife from his pocket and asked for cash.
The victim transferred $300 into the teenager's bank account.
Police were called and the offender was arrested, interviewed, charged, remanded in custody and then released on bail.
Police searched his address and seized a mobile phone, knife and two balaclavas.
The court heard the man had used cannabis at the time of the offending.
He told police he was really angry with the victim and had gone to his house to seek revenge.
He said he had learned from the experience but at the time had decided to "man up" and deal with the problem himself.
Lawyer Amanda Hurst said her client had been uncomfortable about his relationship with the victim, which was described in court as "grooming".
She said her client, who had turned 18 just two months earlier, was left feeling exploited by interactions with the victim on Grindr.
Ms Hurst said the teenager was a talented young rap artist.
Reports were submitted to the court from the Western Region Alcohol and Drug centre, the court integrated services program (CISP), a psychology report and references.
Ms Hurst said her client had a medical condition since he was 14 years old and had been hospitalised several times.
"It's something he has struggled to understand - he can't use illicit substances," she said.
"He's very remorseful."
Magistrate Gerard Lethbridge said the offending was serious and the teenager was right to be very concerned about the potential outcome.
He said if the reasons for the offending were not explained, the offender would have been jailed.
Mr Lethbridge said factors that reduced the man's moral and legal culpability included his mental health at the time, and he had only just turned 18 and was acting impulsively, without really considering the consequences.
The magistrate said the law was "very clear" when dealing with "very young adults".
"The main objective is to keep them out of the misery of the criminal justice system," he said.
"It's all about trying to persuade someone who is really young to change their ways rather than wasting their life in jail."
The teen was placed on a two-year good behaviour bond without conviction.
