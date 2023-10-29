A building which brought an old Warrnambool lane back to life has won an award.
Warrnambool-based business Form and Function Building Design took out the 'new commercial up to $2 million category' at the 2023 DMN Building Design Awards in Melbourne on Friday, October 27 for its Ozone car park building.
The Dispensary Lane Project building, at the rear of 190 Timor Street, houses Myers Planning Group and Allee Espresso.
Form and Function Building Design director Donna Monaghan said the win made her reflect on the people behind the project.
"That's from the land-owner through to the design, the builder and tenant," Ms Monaghan said.
"Our tenant has a role to play in the success of the building operating too."
Ms Monaghan said before the building was constructed the lane was filled with grass and potholes.
"It was the forgotten lane way of the central business district," she said.
"My absolute favourite thing that has come out of this whole project is the change of the use of space.
"I love seeing people piling up out the front of the coffee shop waiting for their take-away coffee.
"It's become a people-magnet which I think is a success story."
Ms Monaghan said the aim behind the design was to create a "sense of place".
"It was a really unloved patch of dirt in the CBD and our goal was to transform it into a building that our Warrnambool community would want to visit," she said.
"We think we've achieved that. We had a lot of hurdles with getting the building up and operating because it was a very small site and a big part of the project was for us to get Dispensary Lane activated."
The name of the lane is a nod to the Kennedy's Drug Depot which operated there in the 1880s.
