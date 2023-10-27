Update: Friday, October 27, 9pm.
Warrnambool West Primary School principal Clare Monk has been named outstanding primary principal at the 2023 Victorian Education Excellence Awards on Friday night.
Ms Monk, who joined the school in 2019, has been recognised for transforming Warrnambool West into a vibrant and successful learning environment.
During her short time at the school, Ms Monk has made a significant contribution to improving staff and student learning and wellbeing, raising the quality of teaching and improving the school's overall performance.
The two other Victorian finalists in the running for the award, which was presented in Melbourne, included Croydon Primary School principal Julie Gilbert and Wangaratta West Primary School principal Kristy Mullins.
This year, 47 finalists across 15 categories were recognised for their achievements in education.
The VEEAs celebrate outstanding government school teachers, principals, business managers and education support staff. They highlight the incredible impact school staff have on the lives of students and their communities.
Category winners are awarded professional development grants of up to $25,000.
MORE TO COME.
Earlier: October 9, 2023.
Transforming Warrnambool West Primary School into a vibrant and successful learning environment has led to it being a finalist in a state education award.
Principal Clare Monk is in the running to be named outstanding primary principal at the Victorian Education Excellence Awards on October 27.
The individual award recognises exceptional principals who have demonstrated leadership excellence in a Victorian government primary school.
Ms Monk has been recognised for making a significant contribution to improving staff and student learning and wellbeing, raising the quality of teaching and improving the school's overall performance.
The Victorian Education Department said since joining the school in 2019, Ms Monk had guided exemplary improvement evidenced by sustained improvements in student and staff data reflecting great improvement in staff's attitudes and in students' learning outcomes.
"With a unique and local understanding of the barriers facing many of the children, Clare has shouldered the privilege and responsibilities of her principal role by investing first in the school's teachers and middle-level leadership," the department said.
It said Ms Monk was building the capacity of the next generation of staff through mentoring and targeted professional learning.
"Creating a culture of trust and shared responsibility in her community, her leadership is positively transforming children's outcomes and their experience of primary education in Victoria," the department said.
Ms Monk said it was humbling to be a top-three finalist and up against so many great principals across the state.
"I always say you're only as good as the team you've got behind you and I am so fortunate that my staff have high expectations," Ms Monk said. "I'm very fortunate I have staff that have the same vision as I do, of school improvement and wanting to put the child first and to do everything possible for them to be successful in their learning."
Ms Monk said balancing students' wellbeing and learning needs helped to ensure the best school environment to see students thrive.
"We're very proud of all our survey data which has incrementally improved each year to be equal or above like schools and (south-west) network schools," she said.
"It's lovely to be acknowledged because it's been a tough few years in leadership with staff shortages, COVID, remote learning and we've all got challenging behaviours across the state," she said.
Ms Monk previously worked at Camperdown College where she was the primary school assistant principal and at Cobden Primary School where she held roles including acting and assistant principal.
She said strengthening culture and building relationships with staff, students and families were her key focus at Warrnambool West.
"My vision was that all our learners, including teachers and students, were engaged and have the skills to contribute to both their school and community by having highly effective teaching, planning, support and a positive environment to ensure they could flourish once they left school," she said.
It's the second year running Warrnambool West has been recognised in the Victorian Education Excellence Awards.
It was a finalist in the 2022 Outstanding School Improvement Award, recognised for its exceptional school staff who demonstrated excellence to improve school outcomes.
IN OTHER LOCAL NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.