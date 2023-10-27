The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Warrnambool West principal Clare Monk wins state award

MM
By Madeleine McNeil
Updated October 27 2023 - 9:42pm, first published 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Warrnambool West Primary School principal Clare Monk was named outstanding primary principal at the 2023 Victorian Education Excellence Awards on Friday night. Picture supplied
Warrnambool West Primary School principal Clare Monk was named outstanding primary principal at the 2023 Victorian Education Excellence Awards on Friday night. Picture supplied

Update: Friday, October 27, 9pm.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Madeleine McNeil

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.