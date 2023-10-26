The Standard
Home/News/Court and Crime

Moyne shire P-plater clocked at 158kmh

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated October 27 2023 - 8:25am, first published 7:17am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
'Recipe for death': P-plater clocked at 160kmh
'Recipe for death': P-plater clocked at 160kmh

Police continue to be shocked at the irresponsible behaviour of young drivers after a P-plater was clocked at 158kmh.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.