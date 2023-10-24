The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Koala found next to stumps of Koroit river red gum trees

Ben Silvester
By Ben Silvester
Updated October 25 2023 - 11:12am, first published 7:21am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A disorientated koala was found beside the stumps of two river red gums that were controversially removed by a developer in Clarke Street, Koroit.
A disorientated koala was found beside the stumps of two river red gums that were controversially removed by a developer in Clarke Street, Koroit.

A disoriented koala has been found beside the stumps of two large river red gums that were controversially chopped down by a developer in Clarke Street, Koroit.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Silvester

Ben Silvester

Journalist

Reporter covering politics, environment and health

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.