A disoriented koala has been found beside the stumps of two large river red gums that were controversially chopped down by a developer in Clarke Street, Koroit.
The confused animal was found by a local resident on October 20 walking around the remains of the chainsawed trees.
The eucalypts were destroyed in July on the orders of the developer of a block of land further down Clarke Street. Moyne Shire Council launched an investigation into the incident after several neighbours demanded answers.
While the developer said it removed the trees in accordance with an arborist report, eminent Melbourne University tree expert Dr Greg Moore, who viewed the report, said the document didn't say the trees had to be cut down and that it was not the correct type of report to justify tree removal.
The trees were on council land and were therefore council assets. The tree expert said they "could easily have been worth $50,000," but the council hasn't explained why the trees needed to be cut down, nor has it said whether it gave the developer the green light to remove the trees.
Clarke Street resident Jackie Bailey contacted The Standard to express her disappointment with the council's conduct.
"I am appalled," Ms Bailey said. "The chainsawing of these magnificent 100-year-old gum trees was shocking.
The trees were almost directly out the front of Ms Bailey's house, making her the resident most directly affected by their removal.
"I rang the Moyne Shire Council a number of times asking why the trees were chopped down. The only answer I kept getting was 'we are looking into it and gathering paperwork'," she said.
"After waiting 13 weeks, no one from the shire has bothered to follow up with a phone call or come out to see and speak with me.
"The only information I have seen about the trees is in the recent newspaper article saying Moyne Shire Council has made a report."
The Standard asked the council why the ratepayer most heavily affected by the incident had been ignored for three months, but they declined to explain.
"Council will ensure the resident is contacted,' a spokesperson said.
Ms Bailey said the discovery of the koala last week underscored the callous destruction and reinforced the need for the council to front up about what happened.
"These eucalypt trees were major habitats for many native species that lived in or visited it as a food source," she said.
"Koalas regularly came to eat the leaves. Bird species like honeyeaters, fairy wrens, galahs, kookaburras, red browed finches, silvereyes, spinebills, corellas and magpies made it their home. Then there were the lizards, possums, bats and insects that made up an entire ecosystem.
"Obviously the above native species amount to nothing when it comes to development and money. Nor does it matter about people like me living with the aftermath of two large stumps. Disgraceful."
