A SASSY little joey named after Frozen's Queen Elsa is getting plenty of cuddles to stay warm.
The Tammar wallaby joey was born with albinism five months ago at Warrnambool Wildlife Encounters in Cudgee.
Zara Altmann, from Warrnambool Wildlife Encounters, said the joey was going really well and still spending most of her days in her mother's pouch.
"She's five months old and she's a little champion," she said.
Ms Altmann said the joey's white colouring was the inspiration for her name Elsa.
Wallabies with albinism can be prone to suffering with poor eye sight and skin cancer.
Ms Altmann said because Elsa was in captivity there were measures they could take to keep her healthy such as applying sunscreen if she was outside.
The wildlife centre has 13 kangaroos and about 30 wallabies along with wombats, dingoes, owls, koalas, possums and snakes.
Ms Altmann said they had been busy with children's birthday parties and more tourists were returning to the centre.
"It's really starting to pick up," she said.
"We're trying to build up and plan to stock lots more exciting animals."
