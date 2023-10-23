The Standard
Bostock Creek woman steals $13,400 from aunt

By Andrew Thomson
Updated October 24 2023 - 11:25am, first published 7:47am
A vulnerable aunt has been ripped off by her niece who has not paid back one cent. Picture file
A Bostock Creek woman who stole $13,400 from her vulnerable aunt has been ordered to do community work despite failing to pay back even one cent of the stolen money.

