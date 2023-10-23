A Bostock Creek woman who stole $13,400 from her vulnerable aunt has been ordered to do community work despite failing to pay back even one cent of the stolen money.
Amanda Spence, 31, of Jancourt Road, previously pleaded guilty in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court to obtaining property by deception.
Sentencing was adjourned until Monday, October 23, to allow Spence to pay back what she could at the last court appearance - $500 - and to sell her mother's car.
A lawyer said that his client had decided not to sell the car.
He said a payment plan of $200 a fortnight had now been put in place and Spence had suffered ill health recently.
The lawyer admitted Spence had not yet made any repayments.
Magistrate Gerard Lethbridge said Spence had been involved in a gross breach of trust while her aunt was just being kind and the case was adjourned so the money could be paid back - but she had paid nothing.
"She has not paid a cracker," he said.
The magistrate said Spence pleaded guilty to stealing from her vulnerable aunt over a period of 18 months.
He said a victim impact statement indicated the impact of the offending was devastating.
The victim did not have enough money for food, medication or rent and faced eviction from her rented home.
Spence also told police when interviewed that she would pay the money back and the magistrate noted she had "not paid back one cent".
Mr Lethbridge said if Spence had any prior court appearances he would not have had any hesitation in jailing her.
Spence was convicted and placed on a 12-month community corrections order with the condition she complete 120 hours of community work.
She was also warned if she failed to comply with the CCO and returned to court for the breach that she risked serving a term of imprisonment.
"I will jail you," Spence was told by the magistrate.
Another condition of the order is that Spence repay the money.
IN OTHER LOCAL NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.