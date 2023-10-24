The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Warrnambool College student from Ukraine sits VCE English exam

MM
By Madeleine McNeil
October 24 2023 - 4:36pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

When teenager Maksym Konikov's parents put him on a plane to Australia to escape war-torn Ukraine, they told him it was only for two months until the political conflict settled down.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Madeleine McNeil

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.