When teenager Maksym Konikov's parents put him on a plane to Australia to escape war-torn Ukraine, they told him it was only for two months until the political conflict settled down.
His parents were desperate to protect their only son from the atrocities of war and almost 18 months later, the year 12 student remains in Warrnambool.
Young Maks was oblivious to their bigger plan to keep him as far away as possible and safe, trusting their word.
"It is actually a funny story," Maks, 18, said. "My mum said to me that I will go to Australia, only for two months...she lied to me.
"After two months I said 'when am I going home?' and she said 'because of the war I want you to stay in Australia for more than three years'.
Despite the huge upheaval, and being forced to leave loved ones behind, the stoic Warrnambool College year 12 student is committed to finishing his education.
"I'm trying to concentrate on my future, not thinking about this," he said. "I still miss them but you have to keep going."
Maks started school in Warrnambool in May 2022 and lives with his older sister Anastasia who came to Australia seven years ago. His parents continue to work and live in Zhytomyr in western Ukraine, which is away from the main conflict areas, and they speak almost daily.
Maks was one of the college's 103 year 12 students who sat the English exam on Tuesday, October 24, 2023. He and Warrnambool's Brauer College student Rain Lai were among thousands of teenagers across Victoria to complete the first major final exam.
He previously completed an online exam to gain his Ukrainian school certificate four months ago and did VCE English as an Additional Language (EAL) exam on Tuesday.
Maks said he felt pretty good going into his English exam and wanted to study cyber security or software development and web design at university or TAFE next year.
"I have a strong accent and I don't know a lot of words but I feel pretty comfortable" Maks said. "The teachers helped me a lot with my preparation."
He said he was welcomed to the college and had made friends at school and through his casual job as a chef at Warrnambool's Bojangles Restaurant.
"First time (when I arrived) I was a bit sad, even depressed, but now I'm feeling alright because the teachers are helping me and my friends as well so I'm feeling a lot better.
"It's a bit hard but I will get through it. You can only do as best as you can.
"Now I'm going to concentrate on my study and myself to get a good job in the future."
Maks hopes to return to Ukraine to visit "but not forever".
"Just for two months to see family," he said. "This will be after 2025 or when the war finishes."
Warrnambool College English co-ordinator Kelly Brown likened its team of teachers, including its VCE coach and EAL support staff, who worked to prepare Maks and its year 12 cohort, to "a village".
"There's been a lot of people supporting Maks' journey to get to this point which is pretty special," Ms Brown said. "We're pretty proud.
"He's had to work really hard and there's been lots of one-on-one sessions to get there.
"We have an amazing team, amazing teachers. They work so hard, every teacher who has got the kids to this point and on that pathway as do the parents at home supporting all the hours of extra study and revision.
"The English exam is the big one that starts the rest of the exam period off. If the students come out of that feeling like they're OK, they've got a bit of confidence to continue with their other subjects."
