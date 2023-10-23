The Standardsport
Camperdown signs Isaac Stephens for 2024 Hampden league season

Justine McCullagh-Beasy
By Justine McCullagh-Beasy
Updated October 23 2023 - 12:18pm, first published 11:55am
Isaac Stephens celebrates Nirranda's premiership in September 2023. Picture by Sean McKenna
A Hampden football league outfit is confident a recruit returning to the club after a season in the Warrnambool and District competition can add to its flexibility.

