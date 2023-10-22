The Standard
Home/News/Court and Crime

Workers at Saputo Allansford, Fonterra Cobden factories plan strikes

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated October 23 2023 - 8:44am, first published 8:31am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dairy factory workers plan more strike action if talks fail
Dairy factory workers plan more strike action if talks fail

Dairy workers at milk processing sites including Allansford and Cobden will consider launching indefinite strikes mid this week if their demands for a cost-of-living wage increase are not met in talks on Tuesday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.