The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Warrnambool Brauer College captain to sit VCE English exam

MM
By Madeleine McNeil
October 23 2023 - 4:36pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brauer College school captain Rain Lai studies for his final year 12 exams. Picture by Anthony Brady
Brauer College school captain Rain Lai studies for his final year 12 exams. Picture by Anthony Brady

Seven years ago Warrnambool's Rain Lai didn't speak a word of English.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Madeleine McNeil

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.