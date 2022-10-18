A Warrnambool student is one of only 75 teenagers from across Australia selected for a prestigious national mathematics summer school in Canberra.
Rain Lai is a talented year 11 Brauer College student who has accelerated his studies in the subject. He will soon sit year 12 VCE exams for mathematical methods and specialist mathematics.
Maths teacher Natalie Draper said Rain was an extremely engaged and capable mathematics student.
Rain, who hopes to study a double degree in electrical engineering and computer science when he finishes school, is excited to head to Australian National University and will write a blog about the experience.
"I'm looking forward to meeting new people and going to lectures," Rain said. "ANU is one of the finest universities in Australia. I'm really looking forward to sitting in their lectures and learning more about maths."
He will be mentored by prominent Australian mathematicians and lecturers and will work with other high-ability students to solve interesting maths problems.
