Warrnambool Brauer College student chosen for prestigious maths camp

By Madeleine McNeil
Updated October 18 2022 - 4:20am, first published 3:30am
Brauer College maths teacher Natalie Draper (left) and principal Jane Boyle with year 11 student Rain Lai who has been selected to attend the national mathematics summer school in Canberra in January. Picture by Chris Doheny

A Warrnambool student is one of only 75 teenagers from across Australia selected for a prestigious national mathematics summer school in Canberra.

Madeleine McNeil

Journalist

