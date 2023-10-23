The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Moyne Shire Council caravan parks bring in $5 million in revenue

Ben Silvester
By Ben Silvester
Updated October 23 2023 - 4:46pm, first published 4:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The newly installed luxury cabins at Port Fairy's Southcombe Caravan Park will continue to build the year-round popularity of Moyne Shire's caravan parks.
The newly installed luxury cabins at Port Fairy's Southcombe Caravan Park will continue to build the year-round popularity of Moyne Shire's caravan parks.

Moyne Shire Council has turned its caravan parks into a major post-COVID tourism drawcard that raked in more than $5 million in the past financial year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Silvester

Ben Silvester

Journalist

Reporter covering politics, environment and health

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.