Support worker calls for urgent overhaul of mental health system

A Warrnambool disability support worker has called for an urgent overhaul of Australia's mental health system.
She has a client, who is aged between 18 and 25, who has behavioural issues and has experienced suicidal ideations in recent weeks.
The woman, who asked not to be named, said the client had been admitted to hospital a number of times, but only ever stayed for short periods.
The woman said she and other support workers feared for the client's safety.
"It's really difficult to try and give her the support she needs," the woman said.
"When you have young people displaying this type of behaviour, it needs to be taken seriously."
The woman said she and other support workers felt helpless at times.
"She needs an extended stay at a facility where these issues can be dealt with," the woman said.
She said the situation was exhausting at times.
"I feel very deflated and sad," she said.
The Standard has reported on a number of south-west residents who said they had issues accessing treatment for mental health issues.
Caeden McLaren, 31, has been diagnosed with a number of conditions including PTSD, depression and anxiety.
Mr McLaren has had a number of mental health care plans, but they only offered a limited number of counselling sessions.
"There's really not much available in terms of long-term mental health support so there's been a couple of times where I've been left in kind of a limbo where I just have to wait to be eligible for a new mental health care plan or having to work with my GP to figure out what to do next," he said.
Mr McLaren said he was seeing a private specialist at one stage, but the cost for each session was $180.
He said he would receive a $75 rebate from Medicare, which made the cost too restrictive.
"Going private isn't an option for me simply because of the costs of each appointment," Mr McLaren said.
Member for South West Coast Roma Britnell said the system needed a desperate overhaul.
She said it was evident there were a large number of people struggling to get the treatment they need.
Mental Health Australia recently released its 2023 Report to the Nation.
It revealed half of Australians reported barriers in accessing mental health support.
These included long wait times and the cost of treatment.
The rising cost of living was an issue that was having a detrimental impact on mental health, it found.
"In 2023, 45 per cent of Australians said housing costs were having a big impact on their mental health and 59 per cent said rising costs of living were having a big impact," the report found.
