Camperdown's Bailey McDonald aiming high after elbow injury

Matt Hughes
Matt Hughes
Updated October 25 2023 - 4:55pm, first published 2:30pm
Bailey McDonald, pictured cycling in Belgium, suffered a nasty injury during a race. Picture supplied
A nasty elbow injury isn't dampening Camperdown cycling export Bailey McDonald's spirit as he turns his focus towards the AusCycling Road National Championships early in 2024.

