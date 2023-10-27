Doctors are being offered a $25,000 sign-on bonus to work in Warrnambool as a GP shortage shows little sign of easing.
Member for South West Coast Roma Britnell said it was the first time she had heard of it happening in Warrnambool but wasn't surprised.
"We are desperate for doctors. Those businesses are obviously trying to do whatever it takes to get a doctor," Ms Britnell said.
"It's very symbolic of the fact that businesses are having to do whatever they can."
Ms Britnell said the lack of doctors was a massive problem.
The position which is being advertised with a $25,000 sign-on bonus is seeking a permanent GP to join a busy practice.
Workforce shortages were partly to blame for the closures.
Member for Wannon Dan Tehan said the sign-on bonus showed how important it was to address the doctors shortage.
"It does show the need for us to get more locally-trained doctors and be doing everything we can to attract locally-trained doctors," he said.
Mr Tehan said it also pointed towards the importance of supporting Deakin University's medical school in Warrnambool.
"The more we can train local doctors and train them in the country the more likely it is they'll stay there," he said.
Royal Australian College of General Practitioners chair of Victoria faculty Anita Munoz said while it wasn't totally unusual, it was becoming more common.
"Recruitment is a bit more challenging than it used to be," she said.
"This practice is starting to occur in areas where it was previously unheard of does speak to not only that we need more GPs in Australia but some of the other logistical and societal challenges involved in relocating medical families."
She said the RACGP had been talking to the federal government about similar bonuses like this to help doctors meet the costs of relocation.
Ms Britnell said similar sign-on bonuses were being offered to teachers to move to regional areas.
"People think doctors are very wealthy...but when you break it down GPs have not had a pay rise for 10 years," she said.
"It's not as lucrative as people think. Then when they get into GP land they're now being subjected to payroll tax."
Ms Britnell said she spoke to a graduate doctor in the region who had just completed six years of training and was starting his first year of internship was only being paid $73,000.
