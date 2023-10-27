The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Warrnambool to host fourth Walking Off The War Within

MM
By Madeleine McNeil
Updated October 27 2023 - 1:28pm, first published 1:22pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Warrnambool RSL's Michael Bellamy, Adam Kent and James Mepham will participate in Walking Off The War Within at Lake Pertobe on Sunday. Picture by Sean McKenna
Warrnambool RSL's Michael Bellamy, Adam Kent and James Mepham will participate in Walking Off The War Within at Lake Pertobe on Sunday. Picture by Sean McKenna

There is strength in vulnerability and sharing your story.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Madeleine McNeil

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.