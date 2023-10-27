There is strength in vulnerability and sharing your story.
That's the message when Warrnambool hosts Walking Off The War Within on Sunday, October 29, 2023 at Lake Pertobe to shine a light on mental health and help fight depression and post-traumatic stress disorder.
Some attendees will walk up to 20 kilometres carrying 20 kilogram packs to represent the heavy burden of mental illness while others will opt for a shorter distance.
Emergency service and defence force personnel and members of the public will walk in memory of Ballarat's Nathan Shanahan, a returned solider and firefighter and fallen service people who had taken their own lives after battling mental health issues.
The event will see members of the veteran community converge on Warrnambool with participants travelling from Melbourne, Wonthaggi and Brisbane.
British veteran Davie McIvor will walk 20km in the UK while the Warrnambool event is on as he has done for each one held in Australian and plans to host a UK walk in 2024.
Other Walking Off The War Within events held in 2023 include Brisbane, Darwin, Ballarat and Mildura.
It is the the fourth time Warrnambool's RSL Active, which connects south-west contemporary veterans and their families in a social setting, has hosted the event which honours Mr Shanahan's legacy.
Mr Shanahan, who died by suicide in 2016, was a fierce advocate for mental health and PTSD. He left behind wife Kosha and children Lila, then 8, and son Ari, 4.
Mrs Shanahan, who is on the event committee, said her husband was "a big strong footballer, an army veteran and firefighter" and his death came as a shock.
"He was someone you would never have picked...He was a big strong thing but you know that's the reality," Mrs Shanahan said.
"There is no immunity and mental health can affect anyone at any time. You don't have to have a pattern of behaviour or anything like that.
"The ripple effect is far and wide," she said. "Whether they're struggling with their own mental health or someone in their family is supporting a friend or a colleague or being affected in that ripple by suicide.
"It is breaking down those silos. It's not just for veterans or first responders or people with mental health (issues).
"It's for everyone to come together and there's no immunity. Everyone can be affected but we're here for each other because of that connection."
The community event, which has also been held at various other sites nationally, started after Mr Shanahan trekked more than 400 kilometres over 10 days from Mildura to Adelaide during his own mental health journey.
Mrs Shanahan said for the entire walk workmates, family, friends and people who'd heard what he was doing joined him on the road. "He did not take a step alone," she said. "People just came and walked with him."
She said when her husband was struggling he reached out to his friends and footy mates.
"They accepted it and said 'hey you won't be left alone'. He did that walk and people came with him and that's metaphoric about his experience.
"It's so devastating that he did die at the end of it because this should be the story that says how you can speak out and you won't be abandoned.
"People love you and want to support you and they just want to see you well."
She said the inclusive event aimed to break down stigma and while her husband feared judgement, speaking out and "not being considered strong and bold", he was well supported in sharing his journey and she urged others to do the same.
While some people "slug it out for 20 kilometres with a 20-kilo pack", all were welcome, regardless of age or ability, she said.
"It's whatever is a challenge to you and for some people just getting there is the challenge," she said.
"It's not a race. It's about creating a day where people can connect and a moment in time to walk and talk with others."
Mr Shanahan's parents John and Lesley Shanahan will travel from Ballarat to attend the event.
Organiser Adam Kent from Warrnambool RSL Active said there was strength and unity in shared stories, experiences and vulnerabilities.
He said the day was about friendship, camaraderie and bringing all community members together to highlight and talk about mental health.
"It's great to bring the veteran community together to our region," Mr Kent said. "We pride ourselves on the veteran community connecting with the wider community."
The family event includes live music by Russ Goodear and Jesse Rudman, a petting zoo, face painting, stalls and food.
The walk starts at 8am at Lake Pertobe, opposite the Beach Kiosk. Registration is free with an option to donate. Go to eventbrite.com.au to register for more information.
