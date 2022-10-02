The Standard
Home/News/Local News

Warrnambool's Walking Off The War Within held at Lake Pertobe on Sunday

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
Updated October 2 2022 - 2:16am, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

There was a powerful show of camaraderie at Lake Pertobe on Sunday as crowds walked together to share the burden of mental illness.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jessica Howard

Jessica Howard

Journalist

Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.